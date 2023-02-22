Peyton Hillis should make a 100% recovery after rescuing his drowning children landed the former Browns running back in intensive care, according to a post on his Twitter page.

The former University of Arkansas standout was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in January after the incident. According to local news reports and family social media posts, Peyton Hillis spent time on a ventilator while dealing with lung and kidney issues related to the rescue.

Hillis’ kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amanda, escaped the scene without injury. He was released from the hospital last month.

He has not done interviews to respect his family’s privacy, per his Twitter post. He made the post to show “appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all your prayers and love and support”, adding he left the hospital with no worries or concerns.

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

The 36-year-old Hillis was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Denver Broncos in 2008. After two years, he was traded to Cleveland.

2010-11 was his best season, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added over 400 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. That offseason, Peyton Hillis was voted to be the cover athlete for Madden 2012, beating out players like Ray Rice, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, and Michael Vick.

Hillis also played for the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Giants before retiring in 2015.

After retirement, Hillis tried his hand at acting. He recently starred in “The Hunting”, an indie horror thriller released in 2021. The trailer can be seen here.

Peyton Hillis married his ex-wife Amanda in 2011. The couple separated in 2020, and share two children.