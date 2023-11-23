PFL World Championship continues on the main card for the Womens' Featherweight Championship between Larissa Pacheco-Marina Mokhnatkina Check out our UFC odds series for our Pacheco-Mokhnatkina prediction.

PFL World Championship: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard continues on the main card with a fight for the PFL Women's Featherweight Championship between 2022's champion Larissa Pacheco and Marina Mokhnatkina. Pacheco has been wreaking havoc in the PFL's SmartCage having not lost a single fight since her 2019 PFL loss to Kayla Harrison and is now looking for a second consecutive PFL Women's Featherweight Champion and $1 Million dollars this Friday night. Meanwhile, Marina Mokhnatkina has quietly put on an impressive run herself winning four straight fights across the last two PFL seasons en route to her first PFL World Championship appearance. Therefore, check out our PFL odds series for our Pacheco-Mokhnatkina prediction and pick.

Larissa Pacheco (22-4) is one of the most experienced fighters coming into this year's PFL World Championship with 26 professional fights and an 11-2 record inside the PFL SmartCage with her only two losses coming against Kayla Harrison. Pacheco will look to become $1 Million dollars richer yet again when she takes on Marina Mokhnatkina on Friday night.

Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) has been a surprise in the Women's Featherweight division beating one of the PFL's top prospects Evelyn Martins and then submitting Amber Leibrock to secure her spot in the PFL World Championship. She will now be looking to cash in and become the next PFL Featherweight Championship when she takes on powerhouse Larissa Pacheco in the nation's capital Washington D.C. on Friday night.

Here are the PFL odds, courtesy of DraftKings

PFL World Championship Odds: Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina Odds

Larissa Pacheco: -900

Marina Mokhnatkina: +600

Over 1.5 rounds: -190

Under 1.5 rounds: +145

How to Watch Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Larissa Pacheco Will Win

With Kayla Harrison not partaking in this PFL season, Larissa Pacheco was poised to run away with the title this year and that is certainly what she has done up until this point. She has won all three of her fights this season with her last two wins having come in a combined 59 seconds.

She now takes on Marina Mokhnatkina who's looked the best she has since joining the PFL back in 2021. Mokhnatkina poses a threat on the mat if she's able to take the fight to the mat which hasn't been said about Pacheco's last three opponents this season. However, Pacheco has shown impeccable takedown defense in her fight against one of the best Kayla Harrison. If Pacheco can keep this fight on the feet she surely can get the job emphatically to win her second PFL title.

Why Marina Mokhnatkina Will Win

Marina Mokhnatkina has some tough sledding ahead of her when she takes on powerhouse striker Larissa Pacheco who's been killing the competition to date. Mokhnatkina will however not be an easy feat like Pacheco's last couple of opponents. She was able to hang in there with Kayla Harrison back in 2021 when she was making her debut on that season and she could very much do the same in this matchup as well.

Mokhnatkina does her best work on the mat and in the clinch where she is able to nullify her opponent's striking and control them for the majority of the fight. If she is somehow able to get Pacheco to the mat she has the Jiu Jitsu to get the job done and get that $1 Million dollars.

Final Larissa Pacheco-Marina Mokhnatkina Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap to end the PFL season in the featherweight division. Larissa Pacheco is looking to become the next back-to-back PFL champion when she steps foot inside the PFL SmartCage this Friday night. Meanwhile, Mokhnatkina will be seeking her first PFL title and that big $1 Million prize as she takes on her biggest challenge this year.

This is certainly going to be a very tough fight for Mokhnatkina who seems to be a bit outmatched everywhere. While she does have a significant advantage if she lands on top of Pacheco on the mat that is a lot easier said than done. On the feet, Pacheco will be too much for Moknatkina and could be on the end of another highlight reel knockout if she plans to stand and trade with her. Ultimately, Mokhnatkina will attempt to do what she does best and that is to get on the inside and drag Pacheco to the mat but Pacheco's improved takedown defense will be key as she shrugs off the takedowns and punishes Mokhnatkina getting her out of there midway through the fight.

Final Larissa Pacheco-Marina Mokhnatkina Prediction & Pick: Larissa Pacheco (-900), Over 1.5 Rounds (-190)