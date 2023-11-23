PFL World Championship continues on the main card for the Lightweight Championship between Olivier Aubin-Mercier-Clay Collard Check out our UFC odds series for our Aubin-Mercier-Collard prediction.

PFL World Championship: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard continues on the main card with a fight for the PFL Lightweight Championship between 2022's winner Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard. Aubin-Mercier is putting his undefeated PFL record on the line when he attempts to go a perfect 8-0 through his first two seasons with the PFL capturing his second consecutive title and $1 Million dollars.

Meanwhile, Clay Collard finally gets his chance to fight for the PFL title after competing in the tournament since 2021 but falling just short every time maybe the third time is the charm when he heads to the nation's capital Washington D.C. to fight for his chance at $1 Million. Therefore, check out our PFL odds series for our Aubin-Mercier-Collard prediction and pick.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) is a perfect 7-0 in the PFL SmartCage dominating all seven of his opponents and already winning his first PFL title last season and is now looking for his second. He will take on Clay Collard who's as hungry as they come to get his chance at fighting for $1 Million which should make for an exciting main event fight for the fans on Friday night.

Clay Collard (24-10) has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his time with the PFL and this is finally his time to shine. He has been one of the most exciting fighters in the PFL and put on a fight for the ages against Shane Burgos in his last fight and he will be looking to do the same when he takes on former PFL champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier this Friday night.

Here are the PFL odds, courtesy of DraftKings

PFL World Championship Odds: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard Odds

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: -270

Clay Collard: +220

Over 4.5 rounds: -135

Under 4.5 rounds: +105

How to Watch Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Why Olivier Aubin-Mercier Will Win

Olivier Aubin-Mercier was an underrated talent when he was in the UFC. While he was on a three-fight skid prior to making the move to the PFL his losses were only against top-tier talent like Arman Tsarukyan, Gilbert Burns, and Alexander Hernandez. However, it worked in his favor as he found his home with the PFL and never looked back absolutely dominating the competition.

Aubin-Mercier has done his best work when he's been able to mix in his strikes with wrestling like he's done in all seven of his victories inside the PFL SmartCage. While he hasn't been known as a finisher with only three finishes in his last seven fights, it's been this year that he's been upping his aggression finishing his last two opponents before the final bell. Bringing that aggressiveness and that finishing ability will be key in this matchup against a dangerous and durable opponent like Clay Collard.

Why Clay Collard Will Win

Clay Collard has been fighting tooth and nail for the last two years to finally get his chance to fight in the PFL World Championship and a chance to fight for $1 Million dollars. His hard work has paid off and now he gets to go to war against the best the PFL lightweight division has seen Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

While Aubin-Mercier is as tough as they come, no one has pushed him as hard as Collard is going to push his limits come Friday night. If Collard can keep this fight on the feet, he will be in his face throwing heavy amounts of strikes Aubin-Mercier's way that it will be hard for even someone as skilled as him can't keep up with the pace over 25 minutes. It's a sprawl and brawl mentality that Collard must have to become victorious come Friday night.

Final Olivier Aubin-Mercier-Clay Collard Prediction & Pick

What a way to end the 2023 PFL season with an absolute banger of a fight in the lightweight division. Olivier Aubin-Mercier is looking to be the next back-to-back champion and possibly ride off into the sunset with another $1 Million check in his hand. Meanwhile, Collard is looking to bring out the dog in this fight and make it as tough and as gritty as humanly possible to get the job done and change his and his family's life for the better.

Ultimately, Collard is going to come to brawl and you can expect him to put on a high pace in this fight against Aubin-Mercier but it will be the grappling of Aubin-Mercier that is going to be the difference maker and has shown to be the difference in Collard's past fights where he will most likely get controlled for a large portion of this fight eventually dropping a wide decision as Olivier Aubin-Mercier gets crowned as the 2023 PFL Lightweight Champion.

Final Olivier Aubin-Mercier-Clay Collard Prediction & Pick: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-270), Over 4.5 Rounds (-135)