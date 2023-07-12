The merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund [LIV Golf] shocked the golf world, and now players like Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are speaking out about the merger hearings and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“It seems like you see reports, you hear things, and then you see reports, and then some things ahve changed and then other things have changed,” Jordan Speith said, via John Huggan of Golf Digest. “Then there's disagreements on a couple items. I think if there's any disagreements, it [lasting agreement] won't work. Honestly, we are very much in the dark on it. I don't sit on the board and I'm not on the PAC either. I'm not on the in.”

Speith indicated that Jay Monahan will have to rebuild trust with players after the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

“And yeah, based on conversations I've had with players, Jay is going to have to [navigate trust issues] quite a bit,” Speith said, via Huggan. “I think he realizes that. I'm sure he's preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”

Xander Schauffele was blunt when asked whether or not his trust level in Monahan has changed.

“Yes,” Schauffele said, via Huggan. “Yes they have. If you want to call it one of the rockier times on tour, the guy was supposed to be there for us. But he wasn't. Obviously, he had some health issues. I'm glad he's feeling much better. But yeah, I'd say he has a lot of tough questions to answer on his return. I don't trust people easily. He had my trust and he has a lot less of it now and I don't stand alone when I say that.”

The future of golf is changing, and Monahan has a lot of trust to earn back.