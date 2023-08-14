Lucas Glover is in some serious form. Two weeks ago the 43-year-old had won just four PGA Tour events in a career which spanned nearly two decades, a rate of roughly one every five years. Fast forward a fortnight, and that number has increased by 50%, with back to back wins at first the Wyndham Championship and then the FedEx St. Jude Championship establishing him as one of the in-form golfers on the planet.

Speaking after his latest victory on Sunday, Glover discussed the prospect of being selected for the Ryder. Asked if he would select himself for the team, he said: “Right now, yes. I’m playing pretty good golf. I think I’d be good in the team room and a good partner. So, absolutely. Yes.”

The Ryder Cup will this year take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, between September 29 and October 1. The USA team will be captained by Zach Johnson, and as always, six players will qualify for the team based on a points system while six more will be captain's picks.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Glover will need to qualify via the latter method, but at this point in time it's difficult to argue with his statement. Few would have predicted that he would be in the mix, but after shooting -20 last week and -15 this week to secure consecutive PGA Tour wins it's very hard to find six other Americans playing better golf than him at this point in time.

Further benefitting Lucas Glover is the fact that just one more event remains before Johnson makes his Ryder Cup picks. The BMW Championship in Illinois will take place over the upcoming weekend, and if Glover puts in another strong performance he will be very difficult to ignore.