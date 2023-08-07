For the first time since the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, Lucas Glover is a winner again. The 43-year-old Glover topped the rest of the field in the recently concluded 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro to notch his fifth career PGA Tour event victory on Sunday.

Glover actually won the 2023 Wyndham Championship on the same day as his late grandfather's birthday, so he went out and made sure he got something to say to him following the victory.

“That one was for you. Happy Birthday. All your family was here and got to see it, and I think we all saw you looking down, so good work.”

On his late grandfather's birthday, @Lucas_Glover_ sends him a message following his victory @WyndhamChamp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JRRtNHvWC3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2023

Lucas Glover dominated the competition in the Wyndham Championship, as he scored no worse than a 68 in each of the four rounds. He kicked his campaign off with a 66 in the first round followed by a 64 and 62 in the second and third rounds, respectively. He had a 68 on Sunday to cap his fantastic run in Greensboro with an overall score of 20-under 260.

Golf fans will see more of Glover next week in the first stage of the FedExCup Playoffs, as he finished the regular season 49th overall. Only the top 70 point-getters are eligible to play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis which is scheduled to start on August 10.

Glover, whose most recent win before his success this week was in the 2021 John Deere Classic, concludes his 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign with a win, four top 10s, five top 25s, and 14 made cuts out of 25 starts.