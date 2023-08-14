Winner of the 2009 US Open Lucas Glover has won his second PGA Tour event in as many weeks, defeating fellow American Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Glover, who led going into the final round at -14, played a solid albeit unspectacular final round, dropping in two birdies and a bogey to go around in 69 and finish at -15. But the challengers came thick and fast, with Rory McIlroy shooting a final round 65 to finish one shot off the lead, while Cantlay's blemishless 64 saw him jump from -9 to -15 and force an extra hole. Unfortunately for Cantlay, he subsequently made his first bogey for the day, and with Glover able to make par on the first playoff hole the 43-year-old secured the victory.

It comes just a week after Glover won the Wyndham Championship by two shots with a score of -20. Incredibly, prior to this fortnight he had won just four events in a career which now spans over two decades, the first three being the Funai Classic back in 2005, the US Open in 2009, the Wells Fargo Championship in 2011. A ten-year drought ensued before he finally broke through to win the John Deere Classic in 2021.

For someone for whom wins have been so few and far between throughout his career, Lucas Glover's consecutive victories are an incredible result, and continues what has been a year full of surprises on the PGA Tour. Already, Wyndham Clark has won the US Open and Brian Harman the British Open, two results nobody could have predicted, and Glover's latest exploits continue a season of unexpected results.