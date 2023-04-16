Matthew Fitzpatrick was on center stage on the third playoff hole in the RBC Heritage tournament at Harbour Town. Facing off against Jordan Spieth, Fitzpatrick delivered a brilliant 9-iron shot to within inches of the hole and gained victory in the tournament.

.@MattFitz94 outlasts @JordanSpieth to win the @RBC_Heritage 🏆 thanks to this all-time great shot on the third playoff hole. Golf!pic.twitter.com/3MMaxZz0MM — Golf On ClutchPoints (@GolfByCP) April 16, 2023

His shot from the 18th fairway landed on the front side of the green, directly in front of the flag stick. However, what made it spectacular is that it bounced twice and then rolled another 25 feet until it stopped just short of its desired target.

The victory came after Spieth had chances to clinch the tournament on the first two playoff holes. He had birdie putts on both of those holes and his efforts were remarkably close — but they failed to find the bottom of the cup. Both golfers finished the regulation portion of the tournament at 17 under.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, who hails from Sheffield, England, earned his second triumph in the United States.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s hard to describe,” said Fitzpatrick. “I said to [caddy] Billy [Foster], it doesn’t get better than this, walking down here, looking around, it’s a course that I’ve dreamed of playing when I was young. I managed to play it a couple times with my dad. This one means more than anything.”

In addition to having to battle Spieth and Patrick Cantlay throughout the final round, the crowd was wildly supportive of Spieth and they clearly were behind the American with a number of “USA, USA” chants. Spieth did his best to quiet the crowd.

Matthew Fitzpatrick withstood the challenge and came through with his best shot when the tournament was on the line.