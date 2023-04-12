The Masters is behind us and were back to the PGA tour. It is time for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links! Check out our PGA Tour odds series as we give out a RBC Heritage prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The 2022 RBC Heritage was a fun one. Jordan Spieth had an amazing sunday round and forced a playoff with Patrick Cantlay with both players having a score of -13. Spieth ended up winning the playoff and taking home the trophy. This year, the RBC Heritage is a designated event, so the field is loaded with talent. There is a 20 million dollar purse and it should be a fun, competitive weekend.

Here are the RBC Heritage Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

RBC Heritage Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +850

Jon Rahm: +850

Patrick Cantlay: +1100

Jordan Spieth: +1800

Colin Morikawa: +1800

Cameron Young: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2200

Xander Schauffele: +2500

Justin Thomas: +2600

Tony Finau: +2700

Shane Lowry: +2900

Max Homa: +2900

Sam Burns: +3700

Sahith Theegala: +6000

How to Watch RBC Heritage

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM ET Thursday-Sunday

RBC Heritage Favorite Picks

Jon Rahm: Rahm is coming off an amazing Sunday at Augusta. He entered the day down four strokes and ended the day winning by that margin. He is the hottest golfer on tour right now. The Masters was Rahm’s fourth win of the season and all four have come in 2023. He is carrying a lot of momentum into Harbour Town and should have a good showing at the event. Rahm is first in strokes gained on tour, and third in greens in regulation. This golf course has some of the smallest greens on tour, so being able to hit those greens is going to be super important. Rahm does just that, so he should be in good position. The only setback for him will be the exhaustion of having to play all day sunday at the Masters and turn around and do it again a weekend later.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is the 2022 runner-up at the event. He also had a really nice showing at Augusta just a weekend ago. He finished tied for 14th at three under par. After missing the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cantlay has really turned it around. He has played in five events since and finished top-20 in all five, inlcuding a top-10 in three of those. Being the runner-up last year, Cantlay knows the course well and knows what it takes to have a good weekend at Harbour Town. The fairways here are tight and tree-lined, so you have to be good with the driver. Cantlay is 17th on tour in driving percentage. He will find the fairway more times than not, and this will be super important for the RBC Heritage event.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth is coming off a final round 66 at Augusta. He finished seven under par and tied for fourth. His final round was the best of anyone at the Masters. As the returning champion, Spieth knows exactly what he must do to repeat. He is 16th in sand save percentage, so if he does find himself there, there is no need to worry. As the returning champion and a great final round at Augusta, Spieth should be coming into this with a lot of confidence.

RBC Heritage Sleeper Picks

Tony Finau: Finau is coming off a tied for 26th finish at the Masters. However, that is the first time all season that Finau has finished outside the top-25 when making the cut. Speaking of making the cut, Finau has made 10 of 11 cuts, but the only cut he missed came in the first event of the year. Finau is fourth in total strokes gained on tour and 12th in greens in regulation percentage. Finau has been hitting good shots all season, and his approaches have been good. He is sixth in scoring average, but struggles on Sundays. If Finau can get himself a lead heading into the final round, he will be in good position. On the other hand, if Finau is down a few strokes heading into Sunday, it will be tough for him to come back and win.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala has given himself an automatic bid to the Masters next year after a top 10 finish this past weekend. He is stroking the ball well and should have a good showing at the RBC Heritage event. Theegala has not missed a cut since the first weekend of October and has six top-10 finishes since then. Theegala struggles a little bit off the tee, but if he can fix that, he will be in good position to win come Sunday. His putting is what will save him. He is 11th on tour in putts per hole average and 20th in putts per round during round four. If Theegala gets hot, starts finding fairways and greens in regulation, he will sink the putts. He just needs to clean it up off the tee.

Final RBC Heritage Prediction and Pick

This is a stacked event, and you will notice I left Scottie Scheffler off. There are plenty of great options, but Tony Finau is due. He has played well all season and should continue that into this event. It will come down to him having a lead entering Sunday, but Finau should be on everybody’s radar.

Final RBC Heritage Prediction and Pick: Tony Finau +2700