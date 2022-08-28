Tiger Woods reacts to Rory McIlroy winning another FedEx Cup title over Scottie Scheffler

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy became the first golfer ever to win the FedEx Cup Championship three times. Previously, only he and Tiger Woods had won the Tour Championship more than once. Once the dust settled, Woods took to Twitter to congratulate McIlroy, while pointing out how impressive it truly was.

.@McIlroyRory starts the week off with a triple bogey, and never gave up, now he’s the @playofffinale Champion. Heck of a year for Scottie too, great way to close out the season! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 28, 2022

Rory McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship trailing Scheffler by six strokes. But by the time the pairing was making the turn for the back nine, the deficit was down to one shot. McIlroy continued playing fantastic golf, particularly with the putter. Rory did not miss a single putt Sunday inside 10 feet.

Meanwhile, Scheffler really struggled on Sunday. He shot a 2-over 37 on the front nine, and was finally overtaken by McIlroy on the back nine. He trailed McIlroy by one shot as they headed to the 18th tee.

Both players hit a good drive and were staring at opportunities on their approach. Instead, both players missed badly. Scheffler put his iron shot into the right side bunker while McIlroy pulled his off the tent with the stands. Ultimately, Rory was able to save par, clinching the Tour Championship at 21-under.

As Woods referenced, it was still a great year for Scheffler. He burst onto the scene and won four times, finished second three times and climbed to top of the World Golf Rankings.