On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that Scheffler would cruise to his first FedEx Cup win.

Instead, McIlroy played a beautiful round of golf and Scheffler really struggled. It came down to the end, with McIlroy winning by one stroke at 21-under. In doing so, he became the first ever player to win the three FedEx Cup championships.

Tiger Woods is the only other player to have two titles under their belt. The FedEx Cup began in 2007 with Woods winning it that year, and again in 2009. Some of the other winners are some of the best golfers over the last 20 years. They include Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson and Jim Furyk.

McIlroy actually bogeyed the par-4 1st, dropping seven shots back. From there on out, he was locked in. He would go on to birdie five of the next 11 holes, with six pars mixed in. Meanwhile, Scheffler could never get anything going. He bogeyed the first, fourth and sixth holes.

As McIlroy and Scheffler made the turn to the back nine, the deficit for Rory was only one stroke. It all came down to the 18th hole, with McIlroy leading by one shot.

Both players found themselves in the middle of the fairway off the tee. But Scheffler’s approach found the right bunker, all but clinching the title for McIlroy.

The Irishman added $18 million to his bank account for winning the tournament.