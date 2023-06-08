PGA Tour 2K23's Clubhouse Pass Season 4 drops this Friday, June 9th. The new season brings all sorts of content into the game including new gear and an updated reward ladder.

Season 4 is here! 🏌️‍♀️🏌️‍♂️ Navigate undulating fairways and sloping greens as you earn XP and crush the competition! Plus, explore all the incredible content teed off since day one! More Info: https://t.co/UVZPr4MEJd pic.twitter.com/GbA3pfm6Sh — #PGATOUR2K23 (@PGATOUR2K) June 7, 2023

For those who don't know, the Clubhouse pass is a season-based system introduced in PGA Tour 2K23. Seasons refresh every 10-12 weeks and offer new rewards such as apparel and gear. You earn XP and progress through tiers, much like other season pass systems in other online games. There's currently three tiers, Free, Premium, and Premium Plus.

Free – Includes 10 items that every player can receive

Premium ($9.99 USD) – Allows players to unlock all 50 premium rewards, in addition to free rewards

Premium Plus ($19.99) – Unlocks all 50 premium rewards, in addition to free rewards. Players automatically unlock the next 20 Premium Rewards

With that being said, let's dive in and discuss everything new.

New Golfer, New Gear & Red Jacket Event

Seven-time LPGA Tour Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Golfer Nelly Korda joined the game's roster on June 7th. At just 24 years old, Korda is making waves in the golfing world, and it seems fitting she's finally earned a spot in the game. She is currently competing at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, which gamers can also tee off on in the game.

Season 4 also comes with a whole new suite of apparel and gear which can be unlocked.

Players who purchase the Premium or Premium Plus Pass can get the Titleist T2000 Irons immediately at level 1. New apparel like hoodies, shirts, belts, quarter-zips, and other apparels will be available on the pass as well. At level 16, premium pass players can receive the FootJoy StaSof pearl glove. Additionally players who reach level 23 will receive the Titleist TSR3 Wood.

When players finally reach level 50, they'll get access to the low-spin, high-speed Titleist TSR4 Driver to their bag.

On June 15th, players can step on out to Pinehurst No. 2, a course known known for it's challenging roughs. The real course was designed by architect Donald Ross, and since it's inception the course has seen many historical moments take place. Between June 15th – 18th, players will be able to participate in the Red Jacket Society Event.

Those who play well will get the chance to show off with a 2K Red Jacket and brag to their friends.

New Events

Starting June 26th, PGA Tour 2K23's Come Play Around Event at TopGolf will begin. The event is a collective effort between all players to play in a combined 50,000 rounds of golf. This means the entire community will have to work together to earn both in-game and real-life rewards from Topgolf.

PGA TOUR 2K23 On Sale

PGA Tour 2K23 is now on sale in celebration of reaching 100,000 members in the official PGA Tour 2K23 Online Society.

65% off Standard Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users

67% off Standard Edition for PS4 and Xbox One users

50% off Tiger Woods Editions for all Playstation and Xbox platforms

The sale lasts until June 13th, so the clock is ticking if you're looking to pick it up.

PGA Tour released on October 11, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Additionally, the game just recently fixed a bug that didn't allow players to get into their MyCareer Mode. with the bug fixed, it's as a good a time as ever to get into the title.