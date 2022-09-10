PGA Tour 2K23 Full Player Roster Reveal

PGA Tour 2K23 has finally unveiled a first look at its player roster. Here are all of the confirmed players you can play as in PGA Tour 2K23.

2K just released the latest trailer for PGA Tour 2K23, showcasing the headliners of this year’s pro player roster. Of course, we have Tiger Woods as the top-billed golf pro, but did you know that you can also play as Michael Jordan if you pre-order the game now? From all-time-great Tiger Woods to women’s golf prodigy Lexi Thompson, PGA Tour 2K23 has a rich roster of golfers making an appearance for this year’s game. Here’s the complete list of pro players that are available at launch in PGA Tour 2K23:

Tiger Woods Justin Thomas Lexi Thompson Lydia Ko Brooke Henderson Will Zalatoris Collin Morikawa Tony Finau Jon Rahm Rickie Fowler Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Michael Jordan (pre-order bonus / Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition)

2K says that even more pro golf players will make an appearance in the game later after launch. On top of that, fans can also expect celebrity guests to make an appearance as well. Each pro has true-to-life gear and attire, as well as a set of attributes that represent themselves in-game. Everyone in the PGA Tour 2K23 roster can be used in play in Exhibition, Multiplayer, and Divot Derby play game modes and even in the FedExCup in PGA TOUR MyCAREER Mode. Tune in on this space as we update this article when more PGA Tour 2K23 pro golf players get added to the game’s roster. For everything else related to PGA Tour 2K23, click here.

PGA Tour 2K23 is coming out on October 14, 2022, on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. Purchasing either the PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition or the PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition will allow players early access to the game on October 11, 2022.