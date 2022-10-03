Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23

Stephen Curry was expected to appear in a 2k23 video game. However, this time, he will be shooting on the green instead of from beyond the arc.

The Golden State Warriors star will join Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as a special character in PGA Tour 2K23. Curry will have a rating featured in the game (though it has not yet been announced). Via the video game’s Twitter:

Curry is no stranger to the PGA. In 2018, the four-time NBA champion shot a 157 in the first two rounds of the Ellie Mae Classic. He was cut before the third round but has had an affinity for golf since he was younger.

“There was always that question,” Curry told Bleacher Report in 2020. “If I had to put as much time into golf as I did basketball, could I have made it? We’ll never know, but it’s always competed in terms of my attention.”

Stephen Curry may not be up to the same tier as PGA professionals but he has made a name for himself as a frequent participant at the American Century Championship over the last few years. He has finished in the top-five at the event three times in the years he has competed in it. Curry has gone up against Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, former NFL player and now ABC commentator Tony Romo, Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, among other current and former athletes.

Now that Stephen Curry has been added to the recent edition of PGA Tour 2K23, fans will get a chance to see if the Warriors guard can (virtually) take down some of the greatest golfers in the world.