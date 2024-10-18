The PGA Tour wrapped up its 2024 regular season almost two months ago. Scottie Scheffler won his first Tour Championship. But that does not mean the fall schedule is not filled with drama. Dozens of players are playing for their 2025 PGA Tour card. One of those players is a fan favorite and is easily one of the most likable players on Tour: Joel Dahmen.

Unfortunately, Dahmen has withdrawn from the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV.

Dahmen entered this week ranked 124th in the world. The top 125 players at the end of the PGA Tour fall schedule keep full-time status next year.

During Thursday's opening round, Dahmen's chances of staying in the top 125 took a big hit. While on the fourth tee, Dahmen noticed a stray 4-iron in his bag. He called an official over to confirm what he likely suspected.

Dahmen was assessed a four-stroke penalty. The 36-year-old went from even par to 4-over in a matter of moments.

“Never happened to me before,” said Dahmen, following his round.

“I played Tuesday and Wednesday out here. We didn't see it in there. It was an extra 4-iron, so I had two 4-irons in the bag.

“You just want to get so mad, and you want to get mad at everything,” Dahmen said. “At the same time, I just got to keep playing golf, and I didn't do a great job of that afterward.”

Dahmen ultimately finished his round at 1-over par. The penalty, though, forced him to card a 5-over 76. Play was suspended for some of the field due to high winds.

An hour before play resumed Friday morning, it was revealed that Dahmen had decided to withdraw from the tournament. This mishap may prove costly for the Clarkston, Washington native.

Following a difficult 2024 season, the fall presented a great opportunity. But Dahmen does not appear to be taking advantage. He finished T50 at the Procore Championship, missed the cut at Sanderson Farms, and logged a T40 at the Black Desert Championship last week.

Time is running out as Dahmen continues to plummet down the standings.

His next chance to move up in the standings will be the Zozo Championship next week.