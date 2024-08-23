Longtime PGA Tour veteran Adam Scott played the back nine last Sunday under incredible stress. He needed to perform down the stretch to ensure he would even make it to Colorado for this week's BMW Championship. He did just that and now Scott suddenly finds himself with a shot at the FedEx Cup after Friday's second round.

Scott posted a course record 9-under 63 at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, per the PGA Tour. That performance vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard at 13-under. He currently holds a five shot lead over Alex Noren, who is also in the clubhouse. First round leader Keegan Bradley is six back, but still has much of his round remaining.

Nevertheless, Scott was thrilled with his play and is in great shape heading into the weekend.

“…It's a great round. I think I took advantage of good conditions this morning and hopefully set myself up to have a real run at this thing on Sunday now,” Scott said following his round.

“I played within myself. I picked fairly conservative targets. But it was a good day to be aggressive when you had the right number, like on 16… I didn't play overly aggressive, but I think I executed well, and I putted very well today.”

Scott nearly hit a hole in one on the par-3 16th, coming up just short. He followed that up with another birdie on 17 to post a clean card.

Adam Scott goes from stressful to stress free at BMW Championship

Adam Scott has not won a tournament since 2020. He has had a very tumultuous few years since that win, with inconsistent play.

As he played his final round at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scott did not even know if he would even make it to this week. A strong finish allowed him to climb to 41st on the FedEx Cup standings, earning exemption into this event as well as key Signature Events in 2025.

That apparently took a lot of pressure off.

“It's a big deal for anybody to make it through to the top 50 on TOUR, and I think that was a relief last week. I have to say playing the last — the back nine last week was quite stressful. I knew I was a shot here or there from being in or out, and getting through that was good.”

With that out of his way, he was able to bring that momentum to the BMW Championship. He entered the week 41st and needing to reach the top 30 to earn his way into the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta. Now, Scott is projected fourth in the standings. That would put him squarely in the mix for the 2024 FedEx Cup title.

“Of course I would love to make it to East Lake, but now I would love to win this event.”

He will certainly have his chance.