The PGA Tour and LIV Golf sent absolute shockwaves throughout the golfing world on Tuesday after it was confirmed that the once-fierce rivals have now decided to undergo a merger that will see the two professional tours pool their resources and talents together. Not too many folks saw this move coming, which added more shock value to a partnership that seemingly came out of the blue.

As expected, the merger garnered all sorts of reactions from the golfing community. One of the strongest critiques of the new-found partnership revolved around the supposed involvement of some members of the Saudi-backed group in the tragic events of 9/11. These are obviously some grave accusations, which LIV Golf as well as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have vehemently denied.

PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne has now spoken out about these accusations that have been raised by the 9/11 families. In an emotional rant, Dunne expressed how deeply affected he remains to be with the events of 9/11 and how he would kill anyone from LIV Golf that was proven to be involved in the same:

“Every day, the first thing I think about is [9/11]; several times during the day, I think about it; and the last thing I think about at night is that,” Dunne said, via Jeff Colgan of Golf.com.

“… I am quite certain — and I have had conversations with a lot of very knowledgeable people — that the people I'm dealing with had nothing to do with it.”

“If someone can find someone who unequivocally was involved with it, I'll kill them myself. We don't have to wait around.”

Dunne also called for unity from Americans as he spoke about the need to put all our differences aside for the better good:

“But the reality of it is, is that we need to come together as a people,” he continued. “We have too much divisiveness. And at some point in time — whether it's our view of the Japanese, or our view of the Germans — there is a point in time where you have to say, let's try to get to know one another. Let's try to understand, let's try to demonstrate by example.”

In this particular case, however, the “better good” is the millions of dollars in potential profit that both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will generate with this highly controversial merger.