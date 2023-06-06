The PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced a merger on Tuesday, and PGA Tour players are reportedly blindsided by the announcement, according to Shane Bacon of The Golfer's Zoo Podcast.

“Hearing form multiple PGA Tour players that they had absolutely zero heads up on this before the announcement was made on social,” Bacon said on Twitter.

Canadian professional golfer Mackenzie Hughes said that he had no idea, and found out through Twitter.

“Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we're merging with a tour that we said we'd never do that with,” Mackenzie Hughes said on Twitter.

Hughes is not the only one. Other players have said anonymously through Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports that they had no idea that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger was happening.

One player is “shocked and confused” while another said “disgusted. They didn't tell us anything,” according to Rapoport.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a letter to the players this morning, detailing what would happen with the merger, according to Monday Q Info.

🚨🚨🚨 Breaking. The letter sent to players just now from Jay. Holy cow. pic.twitter.com/12A4X8nCTX — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 6, 2023

The announcement of the merger took golf fans by shock on Tuesday morning, and it appears that the announcement took players by surprise as well, leaving them frustrated with the PGA Tour and Jay Monahan.

It will be interesting to see more player reactions as they come out, and how they will go forward with this merger taking place. The world of golf is changing, and it will be intriguing to see what is next for the game as a result of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merging.