Brice Garnett retained his PGA Tour card status for the next three years by sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande.
By winning in his first start of the season, Garnett also secured a place in next week's The PLAYERS Championship.
Garnett (-19) shot a 3-under 69 in the final round, then went to a playoff with Erik Barnes (68), who was making his 22nd career PGA Tour start. On the first hole, the 630-yard par-5 18th, Garnett missed a 12-footer for the win. Barnes drilled a 15-footer on the second go-round, which Barnes matched with a six-footer. After Garnett put the pressure on with his birdie, Barnes was barely off the mark from 12 feet. That was it.
A winner on the fourth playoff hole 🏆@BriceGarnett earns the second win of his career @PuertoRicoOpen. pic.twitter.com/XrvO2brLzO
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2024
Garnett entered the weekend with one PGA Tour victory — at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic — and ranked 169th in the Official World Golf Rankings, with 240 previous PGA Tour starts under his belt.
In addition to 300 FedExCup points and $720,000, Garnett earns tour exemption status through 2026.
“It's huge,” he said. “I was so excited for the opportunity to compete out here again. I get three more years on this tour, some events I get in. There was really a lot of unknowns this year.”
Father-of-two Erik Barnes (@EBarnesGolf10) worked as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist during the pandemic hiatus.
He would've lost his house otherwise.
Now the 33-year-old is making his @PGATOUR debut @HouOpenGolf as a Monday qualifier. pic.twitter.com/Msj6R4l1lv
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) November 5, 2020
The Puerto Rico Open was newly designated as an Additional Event (or “opposite-field” event), played on the same weekend as the Arnold Palmer Invitational. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler took advantage of a new putter and rolled to a five-shot victory at the Signature Event at Bay Hill Club & Lounge in Orlando.
Victor Perez, Hayden Springer, and Jimmy Stanger tied for third place, at 18-under par.