Tiger Woods was not listed in the field for next week's THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Many expected Tiger to use the TPC as his lone tune-up for The Masters (April 11-14).
The 144-player field for The PLAYERS was announced on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Tiger's lack of communication about a potential start in the marquee event — which he's won twice — in the run-up to the field release proved foretelling.
Tiger has made one PGA Tour start — the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera — since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters and soon undergoing ankle fusion surgery. That, too, ended in a WD, due to flu-like symptoms (he also dealt with back spasms during the first round).
Tiger, 48, hasn't completed a PGA Tour event since the 2023 Genesis. The 15-time major champion competed in the Heroes World Challenge and PNC Championship in the fall. Woods played the Seminole pro-am earlier this week in Florida, alongside Tom Brady and Rob Manfred, among others.
Following the TPC, the Florida swing culminates at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. The PGA Tour will make two stops in Texas before The Masters. Tiger has stated a desire to play all four majors and other notable events when he's up for it.
“I think the best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month,” Tiger said in December. “I think that’s realistic. Would have to start with maybe at Genesis and something in March near THE PLAYERS. Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that.”
The PLAYERS Championship will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Earlier this week, Tiger was announced as Vice President of PGA Tour Enterprises.
Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour victories (82) of all time.