Chi Chi Rodriguez, one of the most charismatic, popular, and generous figures in the history of golf, has died.

Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez, indisputably the greatest golfer Puerto Rico has ever produced, was 88 years old. The Puerto Rico Golf Association announced his passing. No cause was listed.

Chi Chi Rodriguez, truly one-of-a-kind

Rodriguez, from the humblest of upbringings in Rio Piedras, picked up golf “by hitting tin cans with a guava tree stick.” He turned pro in 1960 after two years in the Army and a few more as a caddie back home. His first of eight PGA Tour wins came at the Denver Open Invitational in 1963.

He went on to win the 1964 Lucky International Open, the 1964 Western Open, the 1967 Texas Open Invitational, 1968 Sahara Invitational, 1972 Byron Nelson Golf Classic, 1973 Greater Greensboro Open and the 1979 Tallahassee Open.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time.”

Rodriguez, standing just 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, was beloved for his outsized, ahead-of-his-time showmanship, exemplified by his signature “sword dance.” He would occasionally irk his peers with his go-to move of placing his fedora over the hole after sinking birdie putts.

“The people come out and pay good money to see golf,” Rodriguez said, per the PGA Tour's website. “I think they deserve something extra, and I like to give it to them.”

Chi Chi's flare on the course was only surpassed by his generosity in the community. The Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation, based in Clearwater, Florida, set up scores of at-risk youth for success. To this day, the foundation brings 600 low-income children annually to its municipal course to develop life skills.

Rodriguez received numerous philanthropic honors, including the Bob Jones Award and induction into the World Humanitarian Sports Hall of Fame. (Rodriguez was complimentary of Tiger Woods, whose foundation also works with underprivileged youth.)

Chi Chi became one of the most decorated senior circuit players of all-time, racking up 22 wins on the PGA Tour Champions from 1986 to 1993. Rodriguez lost an 18-hole playoff to Jack Nicklaus at the 1991 U.S. Senior Open.

“In life, you have to have goals. And I have conquered most of my goals. I didn’t become the greatest golfer in the world, but I became the greatest Puerto Rican golfer of all time,” Rodriguez told Golf.com in 2016.

In 1992, Chi Chi Rodriguez was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.