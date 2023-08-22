Speaking to the media on Tuesday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan all but guaranteed that the framework of the partnership between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will eventually get official.

“I'm certain of it,” Monahan said of the deal (h/t Golf Digest).

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has no doubts about the PGA Tour-PIF deal being completed. pic.twitter.com/F9z2GwQWTY — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 22, 2023

Here's a more complete quote from Monahan with regards to the deal (h/t The Kansas City Star).

“When you go back to our framework agreement: We have put an end to the distracting and divisive litigation. As I sit here today, I'm positive we will reach an agreement that will lead to a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans. I see it and I'm certain of it.”

The framework of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is still in the works, but it surely remains a controversial topic not just in golf but in the realm of sports — and even politics. The involvement of PIF has been a source of contempt for people who want the PGA Tour to do anything with the government of Saudi Arabia, which is perceived to be using its financial power to improve its reputation and mask serious issues charged against the country's government.

Having said that, the confidence of Monahan in the future of the PGA Tour and PIF suggests that things are moving generally fine in that direction despite objections from several corners.

Apart from the deal with PIF, Monahan's attention will also be on the upcoming Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.