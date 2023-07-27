After a health scare, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is back to work. And he did not waste much time getting people's attention. GOLF.com has obtained a copy of the memo Monahan sent to players which contains pointers on where things stand and how the future is shaping up amid the agreement between PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Among those tackled in Monahan's letter are the potential channels LIV Golf players can take to return to the fold of the PGA Tour.

Via James Colgan of GOLF.com:

Another significant piece of negotiations, as written by Monahan, is that the Tour has appointed a “task force” aimed at “developing potential pathways back to the PGA Tour for LIV players who wish to reapply in the future.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The letter did not reveal how the mechanisms of such pathways would work or how the penalties work, but at the very least, the idea has been planted. Leading the said task force is Andy Pazder, who is the chief tournaments and competitions officer of the PGA Tour. He will be working with chief player officer Jason Gore and EVP/vice counsel Neera Shetty.

Monahan also shed some light on the progress of the finalization process of the partnership between the PGA Tour, the PIF, and the DP World Tour, saying that is “complicated and time sensitive.”

“This program, should we reach a Definitive Agreement, will be financially significant in total and incremental to our planned compensation package,” Monahan wrote. “More details to come as we … determine how players from across the membership would benefit.”