During his presser Tuesday morning in Memphis, Jon Rahm was asked what type of changes he would like to see in the PGA Tour. No one likely had a correct guess of what his answer to that inquiry was. Rahm's mind seemingly went off-tangent before coming up with a response that had nothing to do with the most pressing issues involving the organization.

That's too vague of a question because we really have no idea what's coming,” Rahm started. “We're not in these meetings. They have until January to be in those negotiations. I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think. If I have to — if I go by request — I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole — I know it sounds crazy, but I can't choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I've told the TOUR this many times, as simple as that.”

It's the biological need above everything else for Jon Rahm, who concluded his 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season at Royal Liverpool last month when he finished with a T-2 at The Open Championship.

Rahm, who made the cut 15 times in 17 starts and won four events with two runner-ups, 10 top 10s, and 12 top 25s in the regular season, was simply being true to himself and honest to reporters. Instead of making up a vague answer, he gave the people something concrete.