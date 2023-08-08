During his presser Tuesday morning in Memphis, Jon Rahm was asked what type of changes he would like to see in the PGA Tour. No one likely had a correct guess of what his answer to that inquiry was. Rahm's mind seemingly went off-tangent before coming up with a response that had nothing to do with the most pressing issues involving the organization.

That's too vague of a question because we really have no idea what's coming,” Rahm started. “We're not in these meetings. They have until January to be in those negotiations. I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think. If I have to — if I go by request — I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole — I know it sounds crazy, but I can't choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I've told the TOUR this many times, as simple as that.”

Every other pro golfer: "bigger purses would be pretty nice" Jon Rahm: pic.twitter.com/2xgvHVdiPy — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 8, 2023

It's the biological need above everything else for Jon Rahm, who concluded his 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season at Royal Liverpool last month when he finished with a T-2 at The Open Championship.

Rahm, who made the cut 15 times in 17 starts and won four events with two runner-ups, 10 top 10s, and 12 top 25s in the regular season, was simply being true to himself and honest to reporters. Instead of making up a vague answer, he gave the people something concrete.