After struggling out of the gates at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, Masters winner and world No. 3 Jon Rahm knew he had to come out and shine on Saturday in his third round. Needless to say, that's exactly what he did.

The Spaniard set a Royal Liverpool record with a mind-boggling score of 63, the lowest in any round at the course since it's started hosting the Open Championship, via ESPN. Rahm finished off the round on absolute fire, notching seven birdies on his final 10 holes. He's now up to third in the table behind only Cameron Young and Brian Harman. Rahm sits at -6 heading into the final round Sunday.

Following the brilliant performance, Rahm wasn't the least bit surprised by his feat:

“I think it stands for itself. It's pretty obvious. It's my lowest round on a links course and it's an Open Championship, right?” Jon Rahm said. “… I was playing good golf, and I knew what I was capable of.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Visualization also played a key part in his success Saturday, which doesn't always work as Rahm said:

“It doesn't happen often where you see those shots come out the way they're supposed to and put them in the spots you're supposed to,” Rahm said. “You see everything the way it's supposed to happen unfold, and it's very unusual.”

While Rahm still faces an uphill battle to win another prestigious major, there is no question he's oozing confidence right now and will be looking to carry that momentum into the final day.