Golf great Tiger Woods has just updated his resume with a new role behind the scenes of the PGA Tour. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Woods was to be part of the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player director. The news has been met with several reactions, including a positive one from LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson.

“This is great to see,” Mickelson wrote in a tweet. “Players having equal representation on the board, Tiger getting more involved, and accountability across the board. Awesome news.”

Although Mickelson is no longer competing under the PGA Tour umbrella, he remains aware of the news around the world of golf.

The PGA Tour has come under fire of late, mainly because of how its commissioner, Jay Monahan, has handled the organization's direction. With Woods being added to the Tour's policy board, better transparency is expected. Woods reportedly was among the group of 40 players who sent a letter to Monahan containing demands they believe are for the betterment and stability of the PGA Tour. Among the requests made (and eventually granted) was to give players more power in the decision-making process and the right of first refusal.

Apart from Tiger Woods, who has a total of 15 major victories under his belt, other players on the board are Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson.

With Woods rarely taking part in PGA Tour action these days, he has plenty of time in his hands to help address major company issues.