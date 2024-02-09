The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is in full swing at the TPC Scottsdale golf course. PGA Tour stars shined bright during the first day of action, and Jordan Spieth was among the top competitors. Spieth made an impressive birdie during the event's opening first round.

Jordan Spieth gets things going early for PGA Tour stars at the WM Phoenix Open

Spieth had the challenge of hitting around some trees at the start of his turn. Nevertheless, he rose to the occasion and drove the ball close to the green. His next shot nearly went down the hole. He was able to finish the turn with a smooth put that sealed his birdie.

The PGA Tour X account provided Spieth's sequence in a short highlight video, per Golf on Tap:

Spieth is using his high-level experience to his advantage in Phoenix. The 30-year-old has amassed 13 career wins and to go with one top-10 showing in 2024. Moreover, the 14th-year pro is ranked 16th in the world according to the Tour's Official World Golf Rankings. He has some steep competition though.

World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the field along with fellow Tour golfers Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns. As expected, Scheffler led the competition with a score of -17. Meanwhile, the man of the hour, Jordan Spieth, ended the day with a score of -11 in eighth place.

The PGA Tour stars are not holding back despite talks of their organization parenting with LIV Golf and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to make a new entity.

Final agreements for the proposed PGA Tour Enterprises are still in the works, but the parties hope to get things squared away by the spring Master's Tournament. All in all, it will be interesting to see how the world's best golfers fair amid future changes.