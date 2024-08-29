What a wild week it has been for Justin Thomas. Thomas, the two-time major champion, needed a strong finish and some help at the BMW Championship last week just to get into the field at this week's Tour Championship. He ended up making it on the number as the last player in the field.

That experience though did not come without some stress, and apparently some alcohol.

“I wasn't going to wait all afternoon so I went home,” Thomas said of his Sunday evening plans.

“I know when I left for the airport or took off that it was 94 percent chance to be in so I felt good about that. Then to get my mind off it just started playing cards with my dad and felt like literally ever time I opened my phone it was getting worse and worse and worse.

“A couple nervous beers turned into a couple angry beers because looked like I wasn't going to get in. I was bummed,” Thomas said.

Yet, 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman bogeyed his 72nd hole, allowing Thomas to squeak into the field at number 30.

Justin Thomas trying to make the most of Tour Championship

Despite starting 10 strokes back of Scottie Scheffler, Thomas brought a positive mindset into East Lake. That appears to be paying dividends as the Louisville, Kentucky native climbed the leaderboard Thursday.

Thomas posted a 5-under 65 for his opening 18. That vaulted him from last place to a tie for 12th. Unfortunately for him, Scheffler kept his foot on the gas as well, posting the low round of the day. Scheffler shot a 6-under 64 to move to 16-under for the tournament. That placed Thomas 11 shots back with essentially no chance at winning the Tour Championship.

Nevertheless, Thomas has the right mindset as the tournament plays out.

“Just being back here… I really took for granted being here. I do feel like I should be here, but I just felt like it was an automatic [previously]; it's just not the case. It's a brutal sport. With the condensed schedule it's harder even,” said Thomas.

“It's not — you really, really have to play solid golf to get in the top 50, let alone the top 30. Very proud to be here. Feel like although there is plenty of tournaments I would've liked to finish better or have a win or two this year, I'm still proud that I am here and have a chance.”