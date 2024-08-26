Justin Thomas has had a very interesting year. He came out on fire, logging four top-12s in his first five events. But down the stretch of the season, the two-time major champion struggled mightily. As Sunday's final round of the BMW Championship played out, Thomas needed to play well and get help to reach this week's Tour Championship.

Thomas did his part, posting a 4-under 68. From there, he became a spectator looking for hope.

“My destiny is probably a lot more in the hands of unfortunately other people more than my own,” said Thomas.

As it turned out, he did just enough to pass Brian Harman for the 30th and final spot for the FedEx Cup race. Upon finding out he will play in East Lake this week, Thomas took to social media and trolled himself as well as anyone could.

He placed his face over actor Jim Carrey's from the cult film Dumb & Dumber.

“So you're telling me there's a chance,” he captioned the video. That is of course quoting one of the funnier moments in cinematic history.

Thomas is referencing his chances at actually winning the FedEx Cup this weekend. He will begin the tournament 10 shots back of leader and world number one Scottie Scheffler. He is joined by Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Justin Thomas' place in Tour Championship format

Under the relatively new, controversial format of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Scheffler will begin the tournament at 10-under par. Xander Schauffele, who is second in the FedEx Cup standings, will start two shots back. Hideki Matsuyama starts at 7-under. Keegan Bradley, fresh off his BMW Championship win, begins at 6-under and Ludvig Aberg is five shots off the pace.

From there, the remaining 25 players start further back in groups of five. Thomas, having just made the cut, is in the final group at even par.

In many seasons of the past, this format would have seemed fair. But Scheffler has been historically good this year. So, a two-shot lead entering the tournament does not seem to do justice. Scheffler himself called the FedEx Cup format “silly.”

However, he had one of his worst performances of the year at the BMW Championship. So, can Thomas do what Jim Carrey was unable to and hit that one in a million?

Only time will tell.