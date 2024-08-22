Over the last few weeks, PGA Tour stars have been asked to weigh in on the tantalizing Player of the Year race between Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler, the World No. 1, has six prestigious PGA Tour victories, including the Masters, and an Olympics gold medal. Schauffele has two majors (PGA Championship, the Open) and 13 top 10s. They rank no. 1 and 2, respectively, in total strokes gained in 2024.

As the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, gets underway, here's what Rory McIlroy and others have been saying about the hottest debate in golf.

Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele?

Ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy — suffering through a 1o-year major drought — didn't hesitate when asked who's year he would rather have.

“Scottie’s. I think winning the Masters, an Olympic gold medal, winning, whatever it is, six times, it’s pretty hard to top that.

“I've described Scottie as relentless, and this is just another example of that. He's had an incredible couple of years. It was sort of like once he won that first one, it's just like the flood gates have opened and he's found a next gear and a next level.

“As a golf fan, it's really cool to see.”

Others, like 2014 FedEx Cup champ Billy Horschel, hedged.

“Which one would I rather have? I'm going to be that guy and say I'll take both of them because I don't have a major,” Horschel said. “I don't have a gold medal. I don't have a Players Championship, so either one of them works for me.

“It's literally comparing apples to apples. Xander has got one more major than Scottie, but I consider the Players Championship a major, so Scottie has got two majors (ed's note: excuse me sir?!). Xander has got two majors, Scottie has got a gold medal. They've had unbelievable years. They're great players.”

“I would take any of them, to be honest with you,” said Ludvig Aberg. “I think it's really hard to pick. I think both of them are unbelievable golfers, unbelievable players, and I think they're treating the game the right way. I'm very inspired by them.”

(For their part, Scheffler and Schauffele has steadfastly downplayed their personal investment in the race since questions began at the Paris Olympics.)

Before the BMW, two-time major champion Justin Thomas was asked for his take.

Justin Thomas on Player of the Year

“I've had this conversation with a couple different group texts,” said Thomas. “It's tough. I think it's very situational of where you are in your career. For me personally, two majors sounds a lot cooler than one. But then again, winning six times, all of which being elevated events and Players and a gold medal sounds nice, too. Might be better to answer that question if something were to happen the next couple weeks.

“For me personally, I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I would take Xander's just because of two majors. But yeah, talk about a no-lose situation, those are two pretty good ones.”

Perhaps Thomas' stance isn't as dicey as it might sound. After all, majors are paramount — now and forever. Everyone can agree on that.

“I’m definitely not knocking Scottie’s year because it’s tremendous, it’s phenomenal, I think he is the Player of the Year currently right now, even though Xander has won two majors,” said Jason Day, who hit World No. 1 after winning the 2015 PGA. “I would probably go more towards the majors just because I want to add more majors to my career.”

“I think in 20 years' time, I would probably rather have two majors, what Xander had, and obviously Scottie winning the Players and the Masters is pretty good, too,” said Viktor Hovland. “With some of the other wins, as well, he's definitely had the better season.

“But I think in like 20 years back – 20 years in the future, looking back at the year, I think I'd rather have won two majors, just personally.”

Hovland, of course, is arguably the best player without a major.