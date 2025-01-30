The first Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season is upon us. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am kicked off Thursday morning with the world's best in the field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is making his return to the golf course. He is joined by Jordan Spieth, who is also coming off of injury. But it was PGA Tour fan favorite Shane Lowry who stole the show.

On the famed par-3 7th at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Lowry hit the perfect shot from 106 yards.

The tee shot bounced three times and rolled straight into the cup for a Hole-In-One!

The shot vaulted Lowry near the top of the leaderboard after Thursday's first round. The Irishman sits tied for seventh at 6-under par. He is joined by a host of others, including Rory McIlroy.

Earlier in the day, McIlroy also drained a Hole-In-One at Pebble Beach. But he dunked his, unbelievably sinking it on the fly.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are good friends and fellow Irishman. They even won last year's New Orleans Zurich Classic together. Now they have set themselves up for a potential run at Pebble Beach.

Scores were not expected to be as low this year after Wyndham Clark set the course record in 2024. However, winds died down and players were able to attack pins throughout the afternoon.

Russell Henley is the clubhouse leader with an 8-under 64. A ton of international talent are one shot back, including Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka and Rasmus Hojgaard.

A slew of American talent are nipping their heels. Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, and of course Scheffler are in the mix.