Golfer Wyndham Clark was dominant on Saturday in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, setting a course record by shooting 60 on the day.

Clark tied the lowest score for the first nine holes of a single round at Pebble Beach for this tournament with a 28. That put him in position to challenge the tournament single-round scoring record at Pebble Beach of 62, which he topped by multiple strokes.

Afterward, Wyndham Clark spoke about his historic round with Amanda Balionis of CBS:

“I've made a lot of eagles. I was joking with my caddie, just ‘give me eagle putts, I'll make 'em.'

Clark continued with Balionis later:

“I didn't even visualize it this good. It was honestly surreal. I mean, you get out in the day and start as good as I did, you kind of get in the zone. And then, you kind of get to the back nine and that's when you start thinking about 59.”

RECOMMENDED
pga tour golf tiger woods rory mcilroy jon rahm
What to know about the PGA Tour's new $3 billion deal

Michael Corvo ·

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prediction, pick, how to watch
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prediction, odds, pick as Justin Rose aims to repeat

Cameron Zunkel ·

Nick Dunlap swinging a golf club.
Nick Dunlap officially turns pro after American Express victory

Joey Mistretta ·

Wyndham Clark is certainly proud of his accomplishment, “I'm honestly really proud with how I played and to shoot a score like I did on this golf course was pretty special.”

This year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am had a limited field with just 80 players, including Wyndham Clark, a significant $20 million purse, no cuts and no amateur partners after the second round.

Such changes drew a stacked field that included Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama, among others.

Wyndham Clark notched two eagles in the first six holes and birdied five straight, from no. 7 to no. 11.

He most recently won the US Open last summer.