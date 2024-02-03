The golfer was dominant on Saturday en route to the win.

Golfer Wyndham Clark was dominant on Saturday in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, setting a course record by shooting 60 on the day.

Clark tied the lowest score for the first nine holes of a single round at Pebble Beach for this tournament with a 28. That put him in position to challenge the tournament single-round scoring record at Pebble Beach of 62, which he topped by multiple strokes.

Afterward, Wyndham Clark spoke about his historic round with Amanda Balionis of CBS:

It was a historic day for Wyndham Clark. He talks through his record-setting round with @Amanda_Balionis. pic.twitter.com/Wq9nzWrJq0 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 3, 2024

“I've made a lot of eagles. I was joking with my caddie, just ‘give me eagle putts, I'll make 'em.'

Clark continued with Balionis later:

"It was honestly surreal." Wyndham Clark reflects on setting the Pebble Beach record with @Amanda_Balionis. pic.twitter.com/6jC83eKpNF — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 3, 2024

“I didn't even visualize it this good. It was honestly surreal. I mean, you get out in the day and start as good as I did, you kind of get in the zone. And then, you kind of get to the back nine and that's when you start thinking about 59.”

Wyndham Clark is certainly proud of his accomplishment, “I'm honestly really proud with how I played and to shoot a score like I did on this golf course was pretty special.”

This year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am had a limited field with just 80 players, including Wyndham Clark, a significant $20 million purse, no cuts and no amateur partners after the second round.