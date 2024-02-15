Josh Allen just impressed Tiger Woods.

The NFL offseason has officially started which means players can party, rest, and enjoy themselves. This was not the case for Josh Allen. After a lengthy football campaign, the Buffalo Bills quarterback made his into the PGA Tour. He already got to play a GOAT in the gridiron and now has to do the same on the course. Tiger Woods saw how he swung the ball into the green and he liked his style of play at The Genesis Invitational Pro-Am.

“Josh’s game, considering what he does for a living and the pounding that he takes on his body, the fact that he’s available to play this game, and you can see the enjoyment he has and the addiction he has to the game of golf,” the legendary Tiger Woods said.

The Bills QB impresses the PGA Tour legend

The Genesis Invitational Pro-Am was not the first time the Bills quarterback played with an elite PGA putter. He immediately suited up to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pr0-Am after his team got eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl 58 champions. Moreover, Allen still gets starstruck whenver he sees the PGA Tour legend. He noted that only Woods and Kobe Bryant are going to make his heart race that much.

Woods knows that Josh Allen is obsessed with the game. The legend outlined that he and the superstar for the Bills share the same killer but analytical mindset when it comes to being in a competitive environment. One indicator of this were the questions that Allen were asking him during the session.

“He asked unbelievable questions today about how he can get better that only athletes can ask. That’s what is neat about being able to play with athletes and see how their brains work. We’re very similar across the board … How we look at things is very consistent,” Woods declared.

Both of these stars get along. It is largely because they have similar aspirations and hopes. For Allen, he knows that his Bills will once again be in contention to chase for the Super Bowl come fall this year. The PGA legend, on the other hand, is still recovering from his ankle injury during The Masters. He will still try to compete in the tour as best as he can per month.