Golf legend Tiger Woods announced Friday that he had another back surgery, his sixth procedure on his back. The 15-time major champion has struggled with injuries for over a decade, with the most recent bouts coming from his 2021 car crash. Woods' team published a statement on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Earlier this morning Tiger underwent microdescompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back. Dr. Sheeraz Quershi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery and deemed it to be successful. ‘The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,' Woods said. ‘I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.'”

Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in February with flu-like symptoms but was able to play in all four majors. He missed the cut in three of them and placed 60th in The Masters. While this was a disappointing season, the final two words of his statement should give fans hope.

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods' surgery announcement

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee box during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Related NewsArticle continues below
Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning receives Tiger Woods text about hole-in-one
Rare pre-PGA Tour Tiger Woods letter denouncing racism in golf hits auction
Jack Nicklaus reveals personal Mount Rushmore – ‘Probably Tiger Woods’
Jay Monahan indicates zero progress on PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

Within minutes, golf fans near and far poured onto social media to react to this announcement. The announcement was nothing new for fans of Woods, as he has needed many of these surgeries on various parts of his body.

Fans like @coloradosar are thinking positively after the news, “Good luck Tiger. Hope you make it back soon.”

Meanwhile, some fans agree with @PKoolen1967 that it might be time to hang it up, “Tiger my Dude. Come in. The heaviest swing in golf history can’t take it anymore. Protect yourself, bro!”
@TommyCabbage is giving him confidence in the doctor he chose, “The best doc!!! He did my discectomy and I feel amazing”