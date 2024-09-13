Golf legend Tiger Woods announced Friday that he had another back surgery, his sixth procedure on his back. The 15-time major champion has struggled with injuries for over a decade, with the most recent bouts coming from his 2021 car crash. Woods' team published a statement on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Earlier this morning Tiger underwent microdescompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back. Dr. Sheeraz Quershi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery and deemed it to be successful. ‘The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,' Woods said. ‘I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.'”

Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in February with flu-like symptoms but was able to play in all four majors. He missed the cut in three of them and placed 60th in The Masters. While this was a disappointing season, the final two words of his statement should give fans hope.

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods' surgery announcement

Within minutes, golf fans near and far poured onto social media to react to this announcement. The announcement was nothing new for fans of Woods, as he has needed many of these surgeries on various parts of his body.

Fans like @coloradosar are thinking positively after the news, “Good luck Tiger. Hope you make it back soon.”