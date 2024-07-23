Tiger Woods is the proud father of 15-year-old Charlie Woods, a youngster who is currently focused on following in his famous father's footsteps. Charlie Woods took part in the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament at the prestigious Oakland Hills Country Club in Southeast Michigan recently, a tournament that the elder Woods (known also by his real name Eldrick Woods) won three times.

While wearing a pair of shorts at the tournament, Woods showed off his scar, which he got because of a car accident he was involved in. The revelation occurred as Xander Schauffele's U.S. Open Championship was obscured by a TV ratings dip that few expected.

The pictures of Woods were plastered throughout X on Tuesday as fans wondered aloud what had happened.

Photos Reveal Tiger's Scar

The Twitter page Flushing It Golf showed the Woods scars in a photo drop that must be viewed closely to note the details. Woods' scar is a long one, running all the way down his right leg.

Woods, 48, typically wears long pants during golf tournaments but he showed his right leg scar for the world to see this time around and it was captured on camera.

Fans React To Tiger Woods Scar

Fans offered a wide variety of takes on Woods' scar.

“That's incredible,” one fan said matter-of-factly.

“Jesus,” another reader said.

“The possibility of amputation must have been so so close,” another added.

Woods is tied with Sam Snead for most PGA Tournament wins in the history of the Association. Woods will continue to attempt to pass Sam Snead while also holding the possibility of catching up to or even passing Jack Nicklaus in his mind. Nicklaus is the all-time leader in Majors wins with 18 while Woods has 15. Woods' last Major tournament win was the 2019 Masters, suggesting that passing Jack Nicklaus or Snead is going to be incredibly difficult.