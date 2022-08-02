While Tony Finau has yet to get a major PGA Tour title, he just made it easier for fans to root for him after his win at Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the victory that saw him dominate his second event in two weeks, Finau shared a rather inspiring statement on his journey so far. Prior to the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Finau took six years before he can win two events. He has now tied that in just a short amount of time, but it’s not because of luck or solely due to his hard work. Instead, it’s that never-say-die attitude that has transformed him into an elite winner.

“They say a winner is just a loser that kept on trying, and that’s me to a tee. How many times do I lose? But one thing I won’t do is give up, and I’m only here as a winner because I chose not to give up and just kept going,” Finau said, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel.

It wasn’t too long ago when people were doubting whether or not Tony Finau can win again. He went on a five-year drought since his 2016 Puerto Rican Open win, and some fans have given up on him. But with his Northern Trust victory in August 2021, he now has three wins in a span of one year.

With the way he is playing right now, we’ll probably see more of Finau in the weeks to come.