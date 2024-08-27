Whether you believe Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele is leading the PGA Tour Player of the Year race is one of the more fun golf water cooler topics to banter about heading into the final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Scheffler has racked up a remarkable six wins on the PGA Tour this season — four Signature Events, the Players, and the Masters — plus a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Schauffele, ranked no. 2 in the world, has two major titles.

“Scottie’s,” Rory McIlroy said ahead of the BMW Championship, when asked whose 2024 he would take. “I think winning the Masters, an Olympic gold medal, winning, whatever it is, six times, it’s pretty hard to top that.”

“I've had this conversation with a couple different group texts,” said Justin Thomas. “It's tough. I think it's very situational of where you are in your career. For me personally, two majors sounds a lot cooler than one. But then again, winning six times, all of which being elevated events and Players and a gold medal sounds nice, too. Might be better to answer that question if something were to happen the next couple weeks.

“For me personally, I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I would take Xander's just because of two majors.”

Scheffler spent more time than ever with Schauffele as part of Team USA's delegation to Paris. At his pre-tournament press conference in Atlanta, the World No. 1 waxed poetic on his rival's ascendence, their relationship, and poured cold water on the idea of picking a side.

Scottie Scheffler “frustrated” by Xander Schauffele talk

Scheffler said his appreciation for Schauffele grew around the Masters. Scheffler won his second green jacket, capping off a run of four wins in five tournaments — two of which featured Schauffele runner-ups. (Schauffele finished T8 at Augusta.)

“One of the things I appreciate about him as a person in terms of his golf is how hard of a worker he is,” Scheffler said. “Those are the types of guys you love seeing have success, because after I won the Masters this year, he's one of the first people when you see him in the training room the next week, big old hug, smile on his face, and it's genuine. He's not just sitting there saying congratulations. He's genuinely happy for me to be able to accomplish something I've dreamed of accomplishing.”

After an unenviable, prolonged stint as the unofficial Best Player Without a Major, Schauffele broke through in May, claiming the PGA Championship at Valhalla with a study wire-to-wire performance (Scheffler finished T8). At Royal Troon, Schauffele impressively navigated brutal conditions to take the Open — punctuated by the type of clutch closing stretch that eluded him in majors past.

“When I see Xander winning a golf tournament and winning multiple majors in one year, I just look at him as a person that has really earned that,” Scheffler continued. “He's put in the work, he's made the right sacrifices, and he's earned those wins and played good at the right time.

“I'm typically not one of the guys that's there after the tournament. Once the tournament ends I usually leave. But this year after The Open I wanted to make it a point to stay inside scoring and congratulate him when he got in because first of all he's a great guy, and second of all really happy for him to be able to accomplish what he is accomplishing.

“I think sometimes I get a touch frustrated with the questions people ask because like, oh, whose year would you rather have? Would you rather have Xander's year or Scottie's year? It's like, can't we just enjoy some great golf that's been played this year?”

The Tour Championship utilizes a unique staggered scoring format. Scheffler — first in the FedEx Cup points race — will start at 10-under par, two strokes up on Schauffele (-8), sitting second.

It'll be the third year in a row Scheffler has arrived at East Lake with the lead. He's failed to close both times. If he can buck the trend — on a newly renovated course — it's safe to assume he'll settle the Player of the Year debate, once and for all.

“I'm just grateful for the year that I've had. I'm grateful for Xander's year,” said Scheffler. “I'm looking forward to competing for the FedExCup with 28 other guys. I think it's something that we should just enjoy instead of focusing on the comparisons all the time.”