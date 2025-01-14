ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads to southern California for the American Express! Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out an American Express prediction and pick.

Last season, Nick Dunlap was able to take home the win as an amateur. However, because of his amateur status, he was unable to except any prize money. Dunlap will look to actually claim the top prize and repeat as champion at the American Express this weekend.

Scottie Scheffler is still sidelined after cutting his hand in December, and Rory McIlroy will be teeing off in Dubai, but Dunlap will still have plenty of competition. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, and Patrick Cantlay are all bigger names that will be teeing off. Even without some of the top names, this should still be a fun, competitive weekend.

The American Express is played over three courses. There is La Quinta Country Club, the Pete Dye Stadium Course, and Nicklaus Tournament course. The Pete Dye Stadium course will host the Sunday round. Needless to say, each course offers different challenges. Golfers will have to be on top of their game at all times. With a tournament like this, it comes down to the basics: hitting fairways and making putts. Whoever does this the best will come out on top.

Here are the American Express Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

American Express Odds (Top 15):

Sungjae Im: +1200

Justin Thomas: +1200

Sam Burns: +1400

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Tony Finau: +2200

Tom Kim: +3000

Wyndham Clark: +3000

Kurt Kitayama: +3500

Max Greyserman: +3500

Si Woo Kim: +3500

Cameron Young: +4000

Harry Hall: +4500

Davis Thompson: +4500

Nick Dunlap: +5000

Davis Spaun: +5000

American Express Favorite Picks

Justin Thomas: Justin Thomas finished third in this event last year. He has played in one event this year, and he finished 26th. It was not the finish he had hoped for at the Sentry, but his fourth round 63 means he was able to figure something out with his swing. Thomas hit plenty of greens in regulation at the Sentry, and his putting was above average. He needs to hit a few more fairways, but if he can play like he did that Sunday, Thomas will have a chance to win.

Sam Burns: Burns tied for eighth at the Sentry to kick off the 2025 season. He had a fantastic year in 2024, and started 2025 right where he left off. Burns was able to hit his fairways, and his putter was one of the best all tournament. The 28-year-old was also very good with his irons at the Sentry. Now, he does not drive the ball with a lot of distance, but if he keeps putting well, Burns will be at the top of leaderboard on Sunday.

Wyndham Clark: Clark took part in the first ever TGL event last week. For the American Express tournament, Clark is the top ranked golfer taking part according to the OWGR. He finished tied for 15th at the Sentry, and he was stroking the ball well. Clark put himself in great position to make birdie, and he averaged 6.50 per round at the Sentry. If he can continue to hit those birdies, Clark will have a good weekend.

American Express Sleeper Picks

Nick Dunlap: Dunlap is the reigning champion at the American Express. Dunlap has made both his cuts this season, and he finished tied for 10th last weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He has been able to save himself after getting in trouble, and his play at the Sony Open was much better than the Sentry. Dunlap will hit his greens in regulation, he just has to hit his putts. If Dunlap just sinks his putts, there is a great chance for him to repeat at the AMEX.

J.J Spaun: Spaun's first event this season was the Sony Open, and he played extremely well. Spaun finished tied for third at the event. His 2.425 total strokes gained rank fourth in the PGA, and it that makes for a very good first tournament. Spaun was able to dominate with his irons, as well. However, his driving was flawed, and his putting needs some work. Spaun's irons will save him, but if he can hit more fairways he can win the American Express.

Final American Express Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun tournament, despite the bigger names not being a part of it. Big time underdogs have won this event in the last few years (outside of Jon Rahm in 2023), and that could be the case this season. I will be taking Wyndham Clark to win, though. I think Clark has a great chance to win, and he will take home the trophy.

Final American Express Prediction & Pick: Wyndham Clark (+3000)