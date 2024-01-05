Sahith Theegala was on fire Thursday at The Sentry.

The 2024 PGA Tour season is officially underway, as pro golfers are currently in Maui, Hawaii, playing in The Sentry. And this year is off to a blazing hot start, as Sahith Theegala came roaring out of the gates to not only take the 18-hole lead but set a personal record in the process.

“Sahith Theegala has six consecutive birdies (Nos. 10-15) to move to 9-under through 15 holes at The Sentry.” The PGA Tour Communications account shared on Thursday. “His previous-best birdie streak on TOUR was five in a row during the first round of The American Express in 2023 (La Quinta CC/Nos. 4-8).”

Smile if you're the solo leader 😁@SRTheegala sets a career best with six straight birdies @TheSentry. pic.twitter.com/XbNVGJtIDg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2024

Despite his great day on the links, Theegala only holds a one-shot lead at The Sentry as the players get ready for Round 2. And the 26-year-old, who got his first official PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship in September, has some heavy hitters behind him.

Colin Morikawa, Camilo Villegas, Sung-jae Im, Jason Day, and Viktor Hovland are all at -8, while major winners like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo, and Patrick Cantlay are just two back at -7.

The run-up to the Masters Tournament has begun

The Sentry begins a 14-week run for PGA Tour players that gets their 2024 season started and leads to the Masters Tournament, which starts on Thursday, April 11.

Players will stay in Hawaii for another week before returning to the contiguous 48 for The American Express, PGA West at La Quinta Country Club in California in mid-January.

After that, the Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round out January and lead into the WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, the Mexico Open, and The Classic in the Palm Beaches in February.

The final tune-ups for Augusta in March and early April include the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open, The Players Championship, Valspar Championship, Texas Children's Houston Open, and Valero Texas Open.