The 2024 PGA Tour season is officially underway, as pro golfers are currently in Maui, Hawaii, playing in The Sentry. And this year is off to a blazing hot start, as Sahith Theegala came roaring out of the gates to not only take the 18-hole lead but set a personal record in the process.

“Sahith Theegala has six consecutive birdies (Nos. 10-15) to move to 9-under through 15 holes at The Sentry.” The PGA Tour Communications account shared on Thursday. “His previous-best birdie streak on TOUR was five in a row during the first round of The American Express in 2023 (La Quinta CC/Nos. 4-8).”

Despite his great day on the links, Theegala only holds a one-shot lead at The Sentry as the players get ready for Round 2. And the 26-year-old, who got his first official PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship in September, has some heavy hitters behind him.

Colin Morikawa, Camilo Villegas, Sung-jae Im, Jason Day, and Viktor Hovland are all at -8, while major winners like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo, and Patrick Cantlay are just two back at -7.

The run-up to the Masters Tournament has begun

Tiger Woods, The Masters, Augusta National

The Sentry begins a 14-week run for PGA Tour players that gets their 2024 season started and leads to the Masters Tournament, which starts on Thursday, April 11.

RECOMMENDED
Rory McIlroy smiling at a podium
Rory McIlroy reveals the only way he'd join LIV Golf after slamming Saudi-ran league

Peter Sampson ·

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the Saudi Arabian PIF have stalled talks of their for-profit golf merger, as the spring Masters approaches.
PGA Tour, LIV Golf extend deadline, sets Masters timeline for new merger

Christopher Smith ·

GA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan surround by logos of the PGA Tour, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and Atlanta Falcons
PGA Tour nearing lucrative $3 billion deal with US sports owners

Tim Crean ·

Players will stay in Hawaii for another week before returning to the contiguous 48 for The American Express, PGA West at La Quinta Country Club in California in mid-January.

After that, the Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round out January and lead into the WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, the Mexico Open, and The Classic in the Palm Beaches in February.

The final tune-ups for Augusta in March and early April include the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open, The Players Championship, Valspar Championship, Texas Children's Houston Open, and Valero Texas Open.