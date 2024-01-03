The PGA Tour is back and we will be giving a prediction, pick, and how to watch on The Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour FedEx Cup season is back! This weekend will be The Sentry Tournament of Champions, and we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a prediction and pick for the event. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Sentry is the first event of the season, taking place in warm, sunny Hawaii. We got to see some players go to work in the fall portion of the season, but this big dogs are back this weekend. Players like Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, and Viktor Hovland will be competing for the $20 million purse.

Jon Rahm took home the gold at the event last season. Unfortunately, we will no longer see Rahm on tour as he joined LIV Golf for a large amount of money. Collin Morikawa and Tom Hoge came in second and third in the event, and we will see both of them this weekend.

The course this weekend is generally one of the easier courses for the pros, and we can expect the winner to shoot a low four rounds, no matter who takes home the trophy.

here are The Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

The Sentry Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +550

Viktor Hovland: +1000

Patrick Cantlay: +1200

Collin Morikawa: +1200

Max Homa: +1400

Xander Schauffele: +1400

Ludvig Aberg: +1600

Jordan Spieth: +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2200

Tom Kim: +2500

Tyrell Hatton: +2800

Tommy Fleetwood: +3000

Tony Finau: +3500

How to watch The Sentry Tournament of Champions

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: Peacock, ESPN+

Time: First tee time on Thursday – 12:45PM ET/9:45AM PT

Favorite Picks for The Sentry

Scottie Scheffler: This post would not be complete with Scheffler being one of the favorites. The Sportsbooks have him heavily favorited to win this event. Scheffler is one of the best golfers in the world. he did fall short of the FedEx Cup championship last year, but he began the last even with the lead. Scheffler did participate in the Hero World Challenge, and he did not miss a beat. He shot 20-under par, and won the event. If he can carry that into this event, Scheffler will finish towards the top.

Viktor Hovland: If you mention Scheffler, you have to put Hovland in there, as well. Hovland is the reigning FedEx Cup champion, and should be able to carry that into this event. He was also a participant at the Hero World Challenge, and he finished 10th at 9-under. Hovland is one of the best all-around players on tour, and that is a big reason for his success. He could have been a little better around the green, but his ability to drive and putt will come in handy in this event.

Max Homa: Homa has a lot of talent, but he tends to fall short in the end. However, with Rahm not on the tour anymore, that could open a door for Homa to really step up. Homa had a good year last year, and he earned a third place finish in Hawaii to begin January. He knows the course, and he has only gotten better as the years go on. I fully expect Homa to finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Sleeper Picks for The Sentry

Tony Finau: Finau seems a little low on the odds. If you are looking for someone with odds over +2000, Finau could be your guy. Yes, he did have some struggles last season, but when he is at his best, he is one of the better golfers on tour. At The Sentry last season, Finau walked away with a seventh-place finish. Finau also participated in both the Hero World Challenge and Grant Thorton Invitational. He will have little to no rust to shake off when it comes to tournament play, and should be able to strike the ball well. I would expect Finau to give us a top-10 finish.

Final The Sentry prediction and pick

I only gave one sleeper pick, but these are the four players I like the most. Of course, golfers like Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, and Patrick Cantlay can easily win this event, but I like these four more than any. As for the person I like the most, that has to be Viktor Hovland. He ended last season with a win, and I am taking him to begin 2024 with a win, as well. Hovland should easily give us a top-5 finish, but I think he will finish at the top of the leaderboard, and take home the prize money. Viktor Hovland is my pick to win The Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Final The Sentry prediction and pick: Viktor Hovland (+1000)