Recently, Rory McIlroy said that playing less golf and having an offseason would benefit him so he would be able to reset, and Phil Mickelson responded saying that the LIV Tour schedule would be great for McIlroy, but that a team would not want to take him.

“As worn out as McIlroy was after the Masters and his need for an offseason, LIV would be perfect for him,” Phil Mickelson said on Twitter. “Problem is I don't think there's a team that wants him on it because they'd have to deal with all his bs.”

A fan responded saying that they would take Rory McIlroy over him any day, to which Mickelson fired back.

“It's comical how many idiots have no sense of humor 😂😂 You think I don't know how good Rory is? Or that any team (except mine) would want him? Awesome reading all these comments. I marvel at your stupidity,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson said back on May 23 that the LIV Tour schedule is the best way to prepare for majors, whether you love it or hate it.

“Love LIV or hate it, it's the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors,” Mickelson said on Twitter. “Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact.”

Mickelson ended his comments on the matter by saying he is not going to bite his tongue anymore when it comes to responding to fans.

“Letting go? Or responding to endless verbal and written assaults? I'm done taking their s*** quietly,” Mickelson said on Twitter.