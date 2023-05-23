Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The weekend passed by with Brooks Koepka winning the PGA Championship, although the biggest story was Michael Block’s sensational finish. Still, there is an ongoing debate about PGA and Liv Golf. Phil Mickelson, one of the top golfers in the sport for a long time, just backed Liv Golf in a massive way with a lengthy Tweet:

‘Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors. Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact.’

The Lefty surely brings up some valid points, and he was one of the bigger names to make the switch to LIV. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Koepka are a few other golfers who are on the LIV Tour, and more and more have been considering this move with the way things have gone.

The Masters featured quite a few LIV golfers, as did the PGA Championship, and that won’t stop anytime soon, especially with massive names on the LIV Tour. When Phil Mickelson made the move, he admitted it was nice to have a fresh start (h/t Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post).

“I am ready to come back and play the game I love, but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself but ideally for the game and my peers. I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for the fans.’’

The PGA vs. LIV Golf debate has not subsided since 2022 when the new tour began, and it likely won’t go away anytime soon.