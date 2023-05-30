A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Rory McIlroy will be one busy pro in the summer. Apart from his expected appearances at The Memorial, the RBC Canadian Open, US Open, and Travelers Championship. The Northern Irishman has also confirmed that he will be teeing at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in July — just a couple of weeks before the 2023 Open Championship.

Via Martin Dempster of The Scotsman:

“I’m pleased to be able to add the Genesis Scottish Open to my schedule again this season,” said McIlroy, who won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for a third time in January, when he held off LIV Golf player Patrick Reed in a thrilling title battle at Emirates Golf Club. “The Scottish fans have always been very supportive of me and it would be great to win a title in the home of golf.”

After noticing a T-7 at the recently concluded 2023 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy will next be playing at 2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday which starts this coming Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club down in Dublin, Ohio. McIlroy is still in search of his second win of the season. He won the 2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina last October but has since cracked the top three times without a victory.

The Memorial Tournament will give Rory McIlroy another chance at winning again. While the 33-year-old pro has not topped the event before, he has four top 10s and just two missed cuts in 11 total career starts at Muirfield Village Golf Club.