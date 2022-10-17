The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the main teams to watch out for in the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and company have put in the work and are now ready for the real fun to begin. Although they may appear to be one of the very top title contenders, the Sixers are eager to prove that they are.

Embiid should be in for another big season. Maxey could very likely make the leap to stardom, while Harden looks to show that he is still a star. The key supporting cast members of Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton will bring it on both sides of the ball. Doc Rivers has plenty more options, including two solid big men in Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell, to cycle in and help the Sixers finally go deeper in the postseason than the conference semifinals.

The Sixers will get the 2022-23 NBA season started with a matchup against the Boston Celtics. Before they tip off the season, here are three bold predictions for the Sixers.

3. Philly makes no (major) midseason trades

After a busy offseason and some recent roster cuts, the Sixers’ 2022-23 roster is set. Each team will always keep its options open to trades, and Philly is no exception. However, as it stands, they don’t seem likely to make numerous moves to shake up the roster. With a “major” trade being considered one that shakes up the rotation in any significant manner, the prediction here is that the Sixers will stay away from that this season.

There aren’t too many dire areas of need on the Sixers’ roster as it stands. It’s not perfect, but they have the star power and key role players at the guard, wing, forward and center spots. Shaking up the roster with a big trade would be tough to do. The team is now devoid of any major points of drama, so the front office may simply decide to ride with the current squad for at least one full season.

Come time for the trade deadline, when the tanking teams become more willing to part with veterans, the Sixers may swoop in for some reinforcements if there are any holes left by injuries. Otherwise, barring a deal too good to pass up, the Philadelphia front office and coaching staff seem very content with who they have.

The Sixers are coming into the season with 14 players (not including two-way players), so they have an open roster spot. They can use this spot to facilitate a trade more easily, but it’s more likely that they go shopping on the buyout market and use that spot to bring in another veteran.

2. Philly finishes with a top-3 defense

Defense will be the name of the game for this year’s Sixers. Their offseason additions speak to their new philosophy of aggression, hustle and intensity. It should pay off with one of the top defensive units in the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers’ defensive personnel boasts plenty of talent. Embiid serves as a stout man in the middle and is surrounded by several switchable players that Doc Rivers can bring in and out of the lineup. With Tucker on board as both a key defender and leader, the team could step up their ability to shut down the opposition.

There are numerous other teams who have shown to be great on defense. The Sixers will have to work tirelessly to make it happen, and that may not be the best move for a team whose success is predicated entirely on how they fare in the playoffs. However, Embiid said that he wants to get back to being a force defensively, and he is surrounded by a deep team full of strong defenders. Don’t be shocked to see the Sixers post a top-three defensive rating

More from Joel Embiid on wanting the Sixers to be the best defensive team in the league: pic.twitter.com/ale0c5gNiK — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) September 26, 2022

1. Sixers make the Eastern Conference Finals

For five years now, the Sixers have been desperate to make it through to the conference finals with Embiid leading the way. This year’s team has a great shot to make it happen.

The Sixers will undoubtedly face a ton of competition in the Eastern Conference side of the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks are still around and so are the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics are still a formidable opponent despite their coaching debacle. The Cleveland Cavaliers could emerge as a strong team as well. Even a team like the Toronto Raptors or Brooklyn Nets could prove to be very dangerous.

The playoffs are always unpredictable, but one key trait that always gives teams a fighting chance is defense. By the looks of their roster and the points of emphasis that Rivers is stressing to the team, defense will be a fundamental part of this team’s identity. Improving on that side of the ball and remaining a top offensive team — which will be aided by an improved crew of 3-point snipers and a potential All-Star leap for Maxey — should give Philly a great shot at finally making the conference finals.