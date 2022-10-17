3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles entered Week 6 with great expectations; they remained the NFL’s lone undefeated team, earned serious praise from basically every outlet from around the greater football world, and had a chance to secure their sixth win of the year against Dallas, their deepest seated rival, on their home turf, in front of a crowd ready to experience a win of Super Bowl proportions.

Was it going to be easy? No; Dallas is a pretty darn good football team, even with Dak Prescott on the sidelines, and few fans would have been shocked if the Cowboys were able to pull off a win. Still, at this point, the Eagles look unbeatable, with only their special teams unit having obvious issues that need to be addressed. They played well on offense, played well on defense, and, in the end, overcame a late momentum push by Mike McCarthy‘s team to remain undefeated thanks in no small part to an insane interception by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who pulled in the pick despite having to leave the game with an injured hand.

After securing a rainy win in Week 4 and a flukey win in Week 5, the Eagles secured another commanding, impressive, season-defining win that won’t leave the memory of fans for a very long time.

3 takeaways from Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 win.

3. Jalen Hurts just keeps finding ways to win

Jalen Hurts is just so gosh darn impressive. There are games where he wins with his arms, games where he wins with his legs, and games where he wins with his football IQ, making the right plays at the right time to get his team in the best position to succeed.

In Week 6, Hurts did a little of all three, but his football IQ was by far the most impressive aspect of his game, as he just kept making the right plays at the right time. When Jason Kelce fired off a poor snap, Hurts fell on it, when the pocket collapsed, he would consistently find ways to escape and turn nothing into something, and even when truly nothing was there, the OklaBama product would fire the ball out of bounds instead of chucking it up Carson Wentz-style for anyone to bring down.

Hurts is an elite quarterback sneaker, a fantastic read-options runner, and even in a game where there weren’t a lot of deep shots, the Eagles were able to matriculate the ball down the field with ease thanks to the dual-threat nature of his game and won because of their QB1, not in spite of him.

2. Jonathan Gannon’s D just keeps generating turnovers

Jonathan Gannon gets a lot of flack for his bend-but-don’t-break defensive philosophy, but it’s hard to argue with his defensive strategy when it consistently wins the turnover game and generates pressure at an impressive clip.

Facing off against a UDFA backup quarterback making only his fifth start as a pro, Gannon made it his mission to shake up his coverages in the hopes of giving Cooper Rush fits and was rewarded for his efforts with three interceptions – two by CJGJ plus one by Darius Slay. Though Philadelphia didn’t record any sacks, they were able to hold Dallas to just 181 yards through the air and 134 yards on the ground, which are right around the team’s averages for the year. If the Eagles didn’t pick off three passes, maybe the game’s final score looks closer than 26-17, but fortunately, they did pick off the passes, and thus, a sixth win is on the ledger.

We got the best defense in the world‼️ 6-0 we gone keep flying🦅🦅🦅 — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) October 17, 2022

1. Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen schemed out Micah Parsons

If Gannon put the Eagles’ defense in the best position to make plays in Week 6, then the dynamic duo of Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen developed a next-level masterclass to all but shut down Micah Parsons, one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

Now normally, teams are desperate to slow down Parsons, as the Penn State product is one of the most dynamic players in the league and can dominate even the best offensive linemen with his near-unprecedented combination of size, strength, and speed. Sirianni and Steichen accepted that and decided that instead of trying to beat Parsons, they should simply run plays away from him, a trick that, *spoiler alert* worked like a charm.

Granted, Parsons still recorded seven tackles, a tackle for a loss, and two passes defensed for his efforts, but other than transitioning into more of a traditional edge rusher against replacement offensive tackle Jack Driscoll in the second half, Dallas’ best player was far less effective than the Cowboys wanted him to be. Elite stuff, Philadelphia Eagles fans.