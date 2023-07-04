On Tuesday the 4th of July, we have a full slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, July 4th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +249 or -125 for (PHI-TB) & -106 (NYM-ARI)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In June, Aaron Nola averaged more than 6 innings per start while opponents had a batting average of .20. In those starts, Nola didn't give up a single run in the first inning against any of his opponents, not even the National League-leading Atlanta Braves.

Zach Eflin on the other hand will be facing his former team, the Phillies, for the first time since being traded to the Rays. Much like his counterpart, Eflin also had a good month of June not allowing more than 4 runs in a single game during that stretch. Also, during those starts, he has given up a run in the first inning one time in his six June starts.

With the over/under set a solid 8 runs, the oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring affair between these two familiar pitchers. Both teams have a chance to struggle early and that is what to expect in this afternoon matchup.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Kodai Senga has been pitching well lately just giving up 8 runs on 15 hits in his last three games while striking out 22 in 17 innings pitched. He has been able to limit hits against both righties (.216 BA) and lefties (.201 BA) this season and has the chance to do that as well in today's matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Senga has only allowed first inning runs in two of his last five games in the month of June leading into this matchup.

Zach Davies is opposing Kodai Senga and is coming off his best outing of the season against Tampa Bay Rays. He threw 7 shutout innings with only two hits and three strikeouts. During the month of June, Davies only gave up first inning runs in two of the six games that he started. Davies normally starts off his games strong but tends to fade as the fight progresses and his pitch count goes up.

The Mets are also a team that struggles to put runs on the board early in games. They only scored 1 run in the first inning in their last three games which bodes well for Davies' chances of getting through the first inning unscathed.