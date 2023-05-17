The Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) are trying to avoid the sweep as they take on the San Francisco Giants (19-23). This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Giants prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game, as well.

The Giants scored six runs in the bottom of the second to secure the win. That was all the scoring the Giants needed. Michael Conforto homered in the six-run inning and finished the game with two hits. Casey Schmitt continued his hot start as he collected another two hits in the game. Alec Bohm had two hits in the game for the Phillies, including a homerun and he collected all three RBIs.

The Giants won game two 4-3. San Francisco scored two runs in the bottom of the third, but the Phillies immediately answered with two of their own. The Giants then scored two more in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. San Francisco held the lead the rest of the game. Kyle Schwarber homered in the ninth to cut the lead to one, but the Phillies were not able to come all the way back. J.T Realmuto and Kody Clemens had multi-hit games for the Phillies. Michael Conforto finished the game with three hits while Lamonte Wade Jr., and Blake Sabol had two hits each for the Giants.

The pitching matchup for this game will be Taijuan Walker vs. Ross Stripling.

Here are the Phillies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Giants Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Giants

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:45 PM ET/12:45 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have the seventh best batting average in the MLB and the 10th best slugging percentage. Stripling has allowed 37 hits in 29 innings this season. The Phillies should be able to hit the ball around and find the gap in this game. In those 29 innings, he has allowed 10 homeruns. Stripling makes a lot of mistakes over the plate and the Phillies need to take advantage of this. If Philadelphia can put up some runs and knock Stripling out early, they will cover this spread.

The Phillies are much better against right-handed pitching, 34 points better actually. Bryce Harper is hitting .500 against righties while six other players are batting over .270. As long as the Phillies can keep their offensive success, they should be able to win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have won both games of this series, but they have only scored in three of the 18 innings. San Francisco will need to score in a few more innings of this game if they want to win. Walker has a 5.75 ERA on the year, so he is not having the best season. If the Giants can put up a few runs in more than one of the innings in this game, they should be able to keep this close. With Stripling on the mound, the Giants will need to score some runs in this game.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants are just 1-7 in games Stripling has pitched this season. The Phillies are much better against right-handed pitching, so they should be able to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+128), Over 9.5 (+100)