The Philadelphia Phillies are dancing on their own after beating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS again. The whiny, 104-win squad fell to the Phillies in four games in their opening playoff series for the second straight season, this time with Nick Castellanos submitting a historic performance.

While Bryce Harper's massive home runs/clapback against Orlando Arcia provided the main storyline of this series, Castellanos made MLB history by becoming the first player to go yard twice in consecutive postseason games. The right fielder's pair of home runs played a gigantic role in the Phillies' NLDS-clinching win as Philly once again left numerous runners on base against Spencer Strider. Trea Turner provided the other run with a solo shot of his own in the 3-1 victory.

Castellanos and Turner have both felt the weight expectations from Phillies fans over their respective tenures. Each guy signed a big contract following an All-Star year but played below expectations to open their stints with Philly. Yet both eventually stepped up their level of play and made big plays in the postseason. Turner's eight hits and Castellanos' seven in the divisional series, both tops on the team, led the way for Philly's victory over Atlanta.

Turner said that Castellanos is a unique guy and that he appreciates what he brings to the Phillies, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

“I think he's unique, man. He's 101,” the Phillies shortstop said, per Nightengale. “I don't know if I've met anybody like him. And I mean that in a good way. He's different. And he can really, really hit…Regardless of what people think about him, he's just his own person.”

There's no doubt that Castellanos is unique, for many more reasons than just his untimely home runs. The 31-year-old is unwaveringly himself — always charmingly frank without coming off as pompous. Whether it's explaining why Scooby Doo is a superhero, lifting his ring finger in celebration after big hits or watching the Braves celebrate clinching the NL East championship on the Phillies' field only to smoke them out of the playoffs later down the line, Casty is always endearing himself to his teammates and fans.

"thank you for telling me." pic.twitter.com/CFqUpNWZ9C — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) October 13, 2023

The Phillies will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS with Game 1 going down on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.