Aaron Nola addressed his decision to stay with the Philadelphia Phillies on a seven-year, $172 million contract

Aaron Nola recently agreed to a seven-year, $172 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Nola was a popular free agent this offseason, but ultimately decided to return to Philadelphia. Nola recently addressed his decision, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The priorities were where we wanted to set up our family,” Nola said. “At the end of the day, you can’t worry about other players. They’re going to get what they want, and that’s their decision. We were going to make the decision based off what was comfortable for us.”

Aaron Nola's return to the Phillies

Nola could have received more money elsewhere. He felt comfortable with the Phillies though, the team he has spent his entire career with up. And at 30-years old and recently having signed a seven-year deal, there is a chance that Nola will be a career-long Phillies star.

He is ready to spend the next seven years in Philadelphia.

“Because you are spending your next seven years in a place,” Nola continued, via the Philadelphia Inquirer as well. “You want to enjoy it. That’s why it was important for us to not run after the highest dollar. That doesn’t trump the importance of comfortability in a place that you enjoy and raise a family.”

Nola made the All-Star team in 2018 and has finished within the top 10 of NL Cy Young voting twice during his career. Although he didn't have the best 2023 season, pitching to the tune of a 4.46 ERA across 193.2 innings, Nola has been extremely reliable and durable.

In fact, it's difficult to find a starting pitcher more consistent than Aaron Nola. He has pitched in exactly 32 games in each of the past three seasons. He made 12 starts in the shortened 2020 campaign, but made 34 starts back in 2019 and 33 in 2018.

Nola is a great pitcher and many teams wanted him for his talent. But make no mistake about it, teams were also intrigued by his pure reliability on the mound.

In the end, Nola agreed to a contract that will keep him in Philadelphia for the next seven years. Now he will try to help Philadelphia win their first World Series since 2008.