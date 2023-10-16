The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in surprisingly familiar territory. For the second straight season, the Phillies are in the NL Championship Series again, this time against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A big reason for their success is their starting pitchers shutting down opposing offenses. Whether it's Aaron Nola or Zack Wheeler at the mound, other teams have had trouble getting their offense to click.

Unfortunately, the fun times with Aaron Nola might come to an end soon. The Phillies initially tried negotiating a new extension with the star this offseason. Unfortunately, the talks went nowhere, as both sides had opposing views on what a fair deal looks like, With Nola's recent performance, Nola could find himself dealing for a new team next season, per Bob Nightengale.

“Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola and the Phillies never came close to reaching a contract extension last winter and it’s unknown whether they can bridge that gap now. Nola was seeking an eight-year contract in excess of $200 million, while the Phillies were hoping to sign him to a four- or five-year deal. Talks broke off, Nola bet on himself and if he continues to pitch well this postseason, he just might get that payday from someone else.”

In his two starts during the postseason, Nola is posting a 1.42 ERA with 12 strikeouts. One of those games were against the formidable Braves offense, where he allowed just two runs and struck out nine in the Phillies' 10-2 win. His prior start against the Marlins in the Wild Card round was a shutout effort with just 3 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see which teams try to chase Nola after his postseason heroics. Trusting a postseason performance (which is innately a small sample size) is tough. The Phillies will use the offseason to assess whether Nola is worth keeping in the roster.